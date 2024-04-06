iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

