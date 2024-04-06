Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes $23.03 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 173,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

