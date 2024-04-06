Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $126.08 and last traded at $127.46. 14,512,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,681,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.