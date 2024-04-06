Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.07. 395,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 599,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $722,960. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

