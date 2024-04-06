Prom (PROM) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Prom has a market cap of $247.91 million and $2.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $13.58 or 0.00019925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.40 or 0.99917911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.65225159 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,209,972.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

