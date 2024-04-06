Radicle (RAD) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $132.98 million and $5.12 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,555,980 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

