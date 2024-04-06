Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9,381.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises approximately 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,876,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.39 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,517 shares of company stock worth $7,070,287. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

