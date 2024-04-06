Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 161,260 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for 0.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

