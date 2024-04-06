Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $540,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $477.09 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

