Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Allstate stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

