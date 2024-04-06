Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Up 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.15. 129,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 218,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

