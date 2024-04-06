Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $35.54. 8,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Mondi Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.9708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

