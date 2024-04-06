Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Up 0.9%

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.71). 5,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.70).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.20. The company has a market cap of £51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Everyman Media Group

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($188,300.28). 62.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

