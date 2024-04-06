Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.18

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

