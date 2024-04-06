Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.99

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 403834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 84,456 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its position in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.