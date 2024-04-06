Auour Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Auour Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.6% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

