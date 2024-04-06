SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Bought by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,055,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 234,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,766,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,113,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

HYBL opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

