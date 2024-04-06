Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $300.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $301.50. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

