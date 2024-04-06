Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.