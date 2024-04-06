Auour Investments LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Auour Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

