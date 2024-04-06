Auour Investments LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $93.92 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

