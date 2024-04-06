Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group
In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
NYSE:WEC opened at $80.28 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEC Energy Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.