Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,750,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BR opened at $202.75 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.35 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

