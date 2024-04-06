GFS Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

