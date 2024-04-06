Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

XYL opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

