Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.56. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

