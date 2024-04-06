Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,773,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $6,003,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

