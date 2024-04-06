Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

