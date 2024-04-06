RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.