Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.90

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.15 ($0.49), with a volume of 18145959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Accrol Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50. The company has a market cap of £125.00 million, a PE ratio of -3,920.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.60.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

