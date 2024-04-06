Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.41. 171,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,176. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

