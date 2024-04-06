Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,610 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 10,185,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,299,554. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

