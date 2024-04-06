Allworth Financial LP Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.