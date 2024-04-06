Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 10,314 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. 23,328,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,857,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

