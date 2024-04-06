Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSPT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,816. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

