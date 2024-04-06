Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 472 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MELI traded up $13.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,501.72. 288,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,556. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,621.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,513.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

