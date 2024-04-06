Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

