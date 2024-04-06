Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $74,492,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.04. 1,061,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.