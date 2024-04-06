Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 2.88% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. 8,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

