CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.03. The stock had a trading volume of 668,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average of $227.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

