Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average is $235.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

