CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 389 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.28. 2,226,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

