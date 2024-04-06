Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,149 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

