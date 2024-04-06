Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.