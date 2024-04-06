Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

