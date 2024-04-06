Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 372,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.11 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

