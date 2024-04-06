Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $543.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

