First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.49 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

