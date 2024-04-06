Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 13,076 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

