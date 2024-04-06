Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

